Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $239.20 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

