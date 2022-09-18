Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE TECK.B opened at C$42.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The stock has a market cap of C$22.54 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$29.21 and a 12 month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.