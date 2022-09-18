MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

