MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 748 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

