Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438,772 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Grab worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $4,985,119,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $504,301,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $161,045,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $131,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

