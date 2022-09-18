Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

