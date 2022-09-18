Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

