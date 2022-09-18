McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average of $412.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

