Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 14,751 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.