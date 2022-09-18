Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 14,751 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

