Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

