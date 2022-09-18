Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $414.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

