loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $397,500.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $491.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

