loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $397,500.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 25th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $491.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

