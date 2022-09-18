Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $8.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

