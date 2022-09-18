Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Coverage Initiated at Baader Bank

Analysts at Baader Bank initiated coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a CHF 77 price target on the stock.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $64.45 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

About Landis+Gyr Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.