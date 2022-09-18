Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $284,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.51.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.