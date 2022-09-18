KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 56.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

