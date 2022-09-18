Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.02 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

