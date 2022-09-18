Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $331.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.31. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $322.88 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

