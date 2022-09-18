Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $966,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $229.91 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.84 and a 52-week high of $235.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.41.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

