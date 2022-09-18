Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

