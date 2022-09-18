JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Target Price to GBX 650

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WKPPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

