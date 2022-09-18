JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Target Price to GBX 205

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TTBXF. Berenberg Bank lowered Tritax Big Box REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTBXF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.