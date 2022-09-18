JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.14 on Friday. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.