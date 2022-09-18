JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Price Target to €34.50

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.88) to €34.50 ($35.20) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WDPSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

