iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $118.33 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

