iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

