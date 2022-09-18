Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after acquiring an additional 651,178 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

