Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

