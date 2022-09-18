Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,019 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.