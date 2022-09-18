Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

