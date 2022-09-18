Intel Co. (INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 1st

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Intel has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

