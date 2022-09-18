Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Donald Craig Martin sold 50 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

WOW opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

