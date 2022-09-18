Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $464,548.20 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $464,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $456,548.60.

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stem by 26.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 76.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 73,014 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

