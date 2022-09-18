High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

