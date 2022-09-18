High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.