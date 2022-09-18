Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $116.61 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

