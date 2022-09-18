Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,714 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0 %

NSC stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.