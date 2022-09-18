Gradient Investments LLC Has $21.40 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %
WMT stock opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
