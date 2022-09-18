Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74.

