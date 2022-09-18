Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average of $248.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

