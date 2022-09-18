Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.
NYSE LHX opened at $230.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
