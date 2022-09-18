Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $230.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.