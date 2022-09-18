Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,668 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.98. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

