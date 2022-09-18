Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 121,831 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $282.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

