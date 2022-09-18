Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

