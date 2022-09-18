Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Edison International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Edison International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

