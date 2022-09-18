Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

