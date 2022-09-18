First Community Trust NA Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Community Trust NA decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 767,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

