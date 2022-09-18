Financial Review: Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) versus Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics -1,896.95% -449.27% -106.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Forward Pharma A/S and Avalo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 626.39%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Avalo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics $5.40 million 7.20 -$84.38 million N/A N/A

Forward Pharma A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalo Therapeutics.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Avalo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company also engages in developing AVTX-007, a fully human Anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody that is under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of still's disease, including adult-onset still's disease and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Its products for rare genetic diseases in Phase III clinical trials include AVTX-801, a D-galactose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of phosphoglucomutase 1 deficiency (PGM1), also known as PGM1-CDG; and AVTX-803, a L-fucose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of LADII, also known as SLC35C1-CDG. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

