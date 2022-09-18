Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.51

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 31052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Envista Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,581,000 after buying an additional 148,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 32.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,861 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 66.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,388,000 after acquiring an additional 47,684 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

