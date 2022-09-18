Ecolab Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

ECL opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,554,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,602 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 193.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.