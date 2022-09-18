DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $410,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 136.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

